Cyprus talks can succeed: UN

NICOSIA (AFP) -- United Nations special envoy Alexander Downer said on Monday that peace talks to reunify the divided island have every chance of success because of the determination of the two leaders to forge a solution.

Cyprus President Demetris Christofias and Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat have been engaged in direct negotiations since last September with few signs of tangible progress.But former Australian foreign minister Downer, speaking to reporters, was upbeat about the negotiations process.“There has never been a moment’s hesitation in terms of the commitment of the two leaders in Cyprus to succeed in the process of direct negotiations,” Downer said after meeting Christofias.“If you have leaders determined to succeed, they can succeed. That’s what we in the UN want and that’s what is happening, so I think that’s good.”If the leaders are given the “time and space” to negotiate complex issues there would be a positive outcome, he added, although declining to give an indication of when this could be.Downer said the international community was still very engaged in the process despite the long grind.“There is so much support for the leaders coming not just from the UN but more generally from the EU of course, from major powers like Russia, the U.S., Britain and China and France. It’s very encouraging.”EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday the talks provided a “unique chance this year to reunite Cyprus and bring to an end this long standing conflict on European soil.”He added: “This chance must be taken and not missed.”The EU, Rehn added, would offer legal and technical advice to broker a deal for Cyprus and for the “sake of Europe.”The lack of a Cyprus settlement is also harming Turkey’s bid to join the 27-member bloc.A UN reunification blueprint was approved by Turkish Cypriots but rejected overwhelmingly by Greek Cypriots in 2004 just a week before the island joined the European Union, leaving only Greek Cypriots enjoying the benefits of EU membership.The next round of negotiations will resume Thursday under Downer’s stewardship.