Some of the world's deadliest fires

SYDNEY (AP) -– Wildfires that swept Australia's southern Victoria state on Feb. 7 were the worst in Australian history and among the deadliest in the world. Here is a list of some of the world's deadliest wildfires:

_Feb. 7, 2009 — Victoria, Australia — Confirmed death toll stands at 189._Feb. 16, 1983 — Victoria and South Australia, Australia — 75 people killed, more than 500,000 acres destroyed (202,000 hectares)._Aug. 19, 1949 — Bordeaux, France — More than 200 killed, 250,000 acres (101,000 hectares) destroyed._Jan. 13, 1939 — Victoria, Australia — 71 people killed and up to 5 million acres (2 million hectares) burned._Oct. 13-15, 1918 — Cloquet, Minnesota — Up to 1,000 killed, 250,000 acres (101,000 hectares) destroyed._Aug. 20-21, 1910 — Idaho, Montana and Washington — At least 160 killed a millions of acres (hectares) burned._Sept. 1, 1894 — Hinckley, Minnesota — At least 415 killed, 200,000 acres (81,000 hectares) burned._Oct. 8, 1871 — Pestigo, Wisconsin — Between 1,200 and 2,400 killed and swath of northeast Wisconsin and upper Michigan scorched._Oct. 7, 1825 — +New Brunswick, Canada — 160 people killed.