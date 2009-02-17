Iranian Theater Forum releases book on tazieh center

TEHRAN -- A book on the Dowlat Tekyeh, a center in Tehran used for tazieh (Iranian passion play) and religious ceremonies, has recently been published by the Iranian Theater Forum.

The book entitled “Dowlat Tekyeh” is the first volume of a collection named “The Technical Facilities of Iranian Theater”, which is to be published by the forum.“Dowlat Tekyeh” was unveiled by forum Managing Director Iraj Rad during a ceremony attended by writer Babak Shah-Alizadegan and a number of Iranian cultural figures on Saturday.“The revenues earned from sales of the book will not be spent for personal use,” Rad said.“All the money raised by the book will be used for funding the publication of other books,” he added.“We will do our best to see that the book is delivered to people who will read it and not place it on a book shelf for a decorative ornament,” he noted.Shah-Alizadegan said that a document written by the late Dr. Mehdi Forugh, who had previously written a book on the Dowlat Tekyeh, inspired him to commence his research on the tekyeh.“The writer has spared no efforts to compile all available information about the Persian institution,” theater expert Mohammadreza Khaki said.“At present, a great deal of the information available on the Dowlat Tekyeh is the records written in travelogues by Western tourists or the Orientalists who were interested in theater,” he added.“The publication of this book can help us to have a more precise view of our cultural heritage,” he noted.The ceremony came to an end with a tazieh performance.Tekyeh is a center for seasonal religious ceremonies in Iran. The Dowlat Tekyeh was built during the reign of Qajar king Nasser ad-Din Shah near the Golestan Palace in downtown Tehran.Unfortunately, the structure was demolished years ago.A number of Western writers have compared it with the Verona Arena, the Roman amphitheatre in Italy.Covering 2824 square meters in area, the tekyeh had been built in three stories with 24 meters in height in a circular shape.