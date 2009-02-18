U.S. casualties of the empire’s wars

“In the three months after Marine Major John Ruocco returned from Iraq feeling numb and depressed, he couldn’t sleep. He had lost weight. He had nightmares. He was distracted and withdrawn from his two young sons,” on May 28, 2007, Jennifer C. Kerr of the Associated Press wrote. “One night, he promised his wife Kim that he would get help. The next morning he was dead. The 40-year-old Cobra helicopter pilot, based at Camp Pendleton, California, had hanged himself.”

There are many other such tragedies that we don’t hear about because the U.S. Marine Corps and Army, under the cover of investigation, hides the reality facing the servicemen -- the number of U.S. soldiers in depression, financially in debt, on the verge of homelessness, suffering from family disintegration, and feeling the guilt of being part of an army whose highest goal is to bring a nation to submission by killing the fathers, mothers, and children of tens of thousands of families whose history they know nothing about and whose language they don’t even speak.The rate of U.S. soldier suicides was higher among active-duty Marines last year than in any year since the U.S. invaded Iraq in March 2003. The rise in suicides made the rate among the Marine Corps equal to the rate in the civilian population in the U.S. In 2008, forty-one active-duty Marines are confirmed to have committed suicide, which amounts to 16.8 persons per 100,000 troops, a recent Marine Corps report said. The victims of the suicides were almost all enlisted and under 24 years of age, and about two thirds were deployed to foreign lands.On February 5, the U.S. Army announced there were 128 suicides in 2008, the highest since it began keeping records in 1980. It was the fourth year in a row that the numbers rose as the wars in the Middle East continued. Last year’s Army suicide rate of 20.2 per 100,000 soldiers was also the first time since the Vietnam War that the rate was higher than the adjusted civilian rate. This is also higher than the current rate of the Marine Corps. The reason for the higher rates of suicides in the Army and the Marine Corps could be attributed to the fact that the two services have suffered the cruelty of the war in Iraq and have been subjected to repetitious deployments back to the killing fields of the Middle East.The statistics of Marine Corps suicides were released during a suicide prevention workshop sponsored by the defense and veteran’s affairs departments. The main speaker of the conference was Army Maj. General Mark Graham, who lost one son to suicide and the second one to the battle zones in Iraq. The servicemen and servicewomen’s suicides are an extension of the casualties of war, whose pain is inflicted not only on the lives of the soldiers but also remains an agony for the families of the deceased. The responsibility for these tragedies lies with the supreme commander who began and continued the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and now Pakistan: George W. Bush, and the class whose interests lie in the continuation of war and militarism.If the current U.S. foreign policy plan of escalating troop levels inside Afghanistan is implemented, as has been suggested by the new administration (possibly sending 30,000 more soldiers into the vast Afghanistan battles), one cannot expect the number of suicides to diminish.Any peaceful and long-lasting resolution of the conflicts and agony in the Middle East seriously necessitates a real change of policy, not tactical maneuvers on the part of the Obama administration.