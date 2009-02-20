Schroeder says he will be ‘very happy’ if Iran, U.S. hold talks

TEHRAN – Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who arrived in Tehran on Thursday for a four-day visit, said he would be “very happy” if Iran and the United States hold direct talks.

The former chancellor visited Iran to inaugurate a neuroscience center co-founded by Hanover-based Iranian specialist Majid Samii.Schroeder dismissed rumors that he is carrying a message from the United States or German Chancellor Angela Merkel. However, he said he'll discuss “political issues” with Iranian officials.Schroeder refused to say that whether he would meet President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad or not