U.K. home repossessions rise to 12-year high as recession bites

LONDON (Bloomberg) -- U.K. home repossessions rose to the highest since 1996 last year and may almost double in the next 12 months as Britain’s recession deepens, the Council of Mortgage Lenders said.

Banks took possession of 40,000 properties last year, a 54 percent increase from 2007, the London-based group said in an e-mailed statement on Friday. It predicted the total will reach 75,000 this year. Ministry of Justice data showed 142,626 repossession proceedings began in courts in 2008, the most since 1991.Bank of England Deputy Governor John Gieve said on Thursday that Britain faces the threat of a decade-long depression like Japan endured in the 1990s. Prime Minister Gordon Brown has pledged billions of pounds to revive lending as the credit famine intensifies and job cuts surge.“The rise in unemployment has much further to go, and that will put further upward pressure on repossessions,” said Nick Kounis, an economist at Fortis Bank in Amsterdam and a former U.K. Treasury official. “Things are still at an early stage. The government measures may temper the rise, but it cannot reverse what are really rather powerful forces.”Brown’s government took out newspaper advertisements on Friday to advise British borrowers struggling with their loans of ways to keep their homes.The Ministry of Justice data showed that 114,296 court proceedings ended in a repossession order, the highest level since 1992. Those data include so-called second-charge loan repossessions on homes whose owners have pooled more than one mortgage with specialist lenders.----------------Retail salesConsumers may still be using loans to keep up their spending. U.K. retail sales unexpectedly rose in January as stores attracted shoppers with price cuts, Office for National Statistics data showed on Friday. Sales climbed 0.7 percent after increasing 1.7 percent in December, the report showed.The economy will shrink at almost twice the pace previously forecast this year, as the country endures its worst recession in almost 30 years, the Confederation of British Industry said this week. It said gross domestic product will contract 3.3 percent.Allen & Overy LLP, the U.K.’s fourth-biggest law firm by revenue, said on Thursday it will cut as many as 250 lawyers, sever ties with its private client team and freeze pay in a $63 million restructuring.--------Car productionCar production fell 58.7 percent in January, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday. GKN Plc, the U.K. maker of automobile and aircraft components, said on Feb. 17 that it will close some factories in England and eliminate more than 500 jobs to weather the global car-sales slump.Unite, Britain’s biggest trade union, on Thursday asked Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling to provide 13 billion pounds ($19 billion) to help manufacturers after carmakers and their suppliers cut hundreds of jobs.The central bank this month cut the benchmark interest rate to 1 percent, a record low, as its struggles to prevent the recession from deepening. As rates head to zero, policy makers are preparing for so-called quantitative easing. The Bank of England bought 340 million pounds in commercial paper during the first week of operations for its asset purchase facility, according to a statement on Friday.