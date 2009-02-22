EU seeks a different relationship with Iran: Solana

Top European diplomat Javier Solana has said that the European Union is seeking to “forge a completely different kind of relationship” with Iran.

“We have repeatedly stated our deep respect for Iran and our desire to forge a completely different kind of relationship with this country,” Solana said in a statement on the Middle East to the European Parliament dated February 18.“This is clearly in everyone's interests. But to achieve that, we need trust and that trust must be restored,” he said in remarks posted on Relief Web.Pointing to Israel’s 22-strike on the Gaza Strip last month which left 1,300 dead, most of them children and women, the European official said, “The scale of the suffering and destruction was immense and it has left us all with a bitter taste in our mouths.“The humanitarian situation today remains heart-breaking. We need to find urgent solutions to get aid in and to reduce the level of suffering of the people.Solana went on to say that Europe is pushing for peace in the Middle East “as strong as ever”.“The European vocation for peace in the Middle East remains as strong as ever. Our commitment to the creation of a viable and independent Palestinian state, living side by side with Israel, is total.“It is at the heart of our Middle East policy. All our actions have this strategic objective in mind. We will give our firm backing to all who want a peaceful solution to the many challenges across the Middle East region.