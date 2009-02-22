Tullow appoints Bangladeshi firm to produce gas

DHAKA (Reuters) - Irish gas exploration and production firm Tullow has appointed state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (BAPEX) to produce gas at Bangora field, about 100 kms (63 miles) southeast of Dhaka, a senior official said on Sunday.

“Tullow has appointed us to produce gas from its non-operative well-3 at the Bangora field in Comilla,” said Muhammad Imaduddin, managing director of BAPEX.Tullow planned to produce nearly 30 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd) from the field in addition to the present volume, he said.“We consider the deal as an opportunity for BAPEX to acquaint itself and get experienced to work with any international oil firm,” he told Reuters.This is for the first time the Bangladeshi energy firm has been contracted by an international oil explorer.Imaduddin said the rig and other equipments had already moved to the well site and work would begin from next week. “It might need a month for us to produce gas.”The gas field located in the block-9, has been producing about 100 mmcfd of gas from its three wells at present. But although Tullow developed well-3 at Bangora in October last year, it could not begin production due to technical faults.Tullow has a 30 percent share in gas block-9 with 60 percent of shares owned by Canada’s Niko Resources and the remaining 10 percent by BAPEX, officials said.BAPEX has a capacity to provide specialized services including geological and geophysical prospecting, basin analysis, prospect evaluation, exploration and development drilling, work-over activities, laboratory analyses for the development and production of hydrocarbon resources, Imaduddin said.Other foreign firms exploring and producing gas in Bangladesh are Chevron of the United States, the U.K.’s Cairn Energy, French oil firm Total SA, Australia’s Santos International and the U.S based Haliburton.