44 dead, dozens trapped in Chinese mine: state media

BEIJING (AFP) -- Forty-four workers were confirmed dead and dozens trapped underground after a Chinese coal mine gas blast, the worst accident to hit the nation's mining industry in more than a year, state media said.

The explosion took place at about 02:00 A.M. (1800 GMT Saturday) at a mine near Taiyuan, the capital of north China's Shanxi province, when a total of 436 miners were at work underground, Xinhua News Agency said.The agency earlier reported that 96 had been unable to escape and were trapped.A rescuer said that some relatives of the trapped had received cellphone calls from their loved ones buried deep underground, according to Xinhua.The preliminary death toll of 44 makes this the worst accident reported in China's disaster-prone mining industry since 105 people died in a mine explosion in December 2007, also in Shanxi.Shanxi is China's main producer of coal, which covers two thirds of the nation's energy needs.The mine, which has an annual capacity of five million tons, is operated by the Shanxi Jiaomei Group, according to the Xinhua.Zhang Baoshun, the head of the Communist party in Shanxi, told rescuers to take care and avoid getting hurt in the dangerous work of searching for survivors.More than 3,000 people died in Chinese coal mines in 2008, according to earlier reports in the state media. However, independent monitors say the real figure is much higher as many accidents are covered up.