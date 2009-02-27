Iran to install advanced centrifuges

BUSHEHR – Iran will soon install advanced centrifuges at its Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization chief Gholamreza Aqazadeh announced here on Wednesday.

“New generation of centrifuges which are technologically more advanced than the previous generation will soon be installed at Natanz nuclear facility,” Aqazadeh told a joint news conference with Russian nuclear agency chief Sergei Kiriyenko at the site of Bushehr nuclear reactor in southern Iran.Aqazadeh reiterated that Iran’s nuclear drive will not be “affected” by political motivations.He added currently 6,000 centrifuges are running at Natanz facility which their numbers will be increased next year.As a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation regime Iran is legally allowed to enrich uranium for civilian purposes.All nuclear activities in Natanz are closely monitored by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency