Hungary, Croatia to build new gas transit pipeline

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary and Croatia plan to build a new gas transit pipeline by mid-2011 which would ship gas from Hungary to Croatia, but would also allow two-way shipments later, MOL’s gas transmission arm said on Monday.

The company, FGSZ Zrt, said in a reply to emailed questions that the new pipeline would have an annual capacity of around 6.5 billion cubic meters.FGSZ will build the 206-km Hungarian section of the pipeline, while Croatia will cover the costs of the 88 km stretch in Croatia.The pipeline will connect the village of Varosfold in Hungary with Slobodnica in Croatia.