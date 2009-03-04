Bahrain proud of friendly relations with Iran

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Bahraini Second Chairman of Council of Representatives Salah Ali Abdulrahman said on Wednesday that Bahrain is proud of friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Highlighting Iranian influential status in the region, al-Kuwari said that Bahrain believes in Muslim solidarity and he was upset to hear people making remarks of differences either from Iran or Bahrain.“It is not a proper time for raising differences. We must foster solidarity to deal with the conspiracies against the Muslims,” he told IRNA on the sidelines of ‘International Conference in Support of Palestine, the Symbol of Resistance, Gaza, the Victim of Crime’.