European transparency center!

On Thursday, the last working day according to the schedule, we met Member of the European Parliament Angelika Beer of Germany’s Alliance ’90/The Greens, part of the European Greens.

In a friendly and conciliatory tone, she explained the Green Party’s views on human rights and nuclear energy.It seemed as if she took up the cudgel on our behalf. Clearly, she was opposed to the EU’s unilateral policy toward human rights issues in Iran.Beer, who is also the chair of the committee on EU-Iran relations, called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute over Iran’s nuclear activities.She even said that she would resign if the European Parliament decided to take military action against Iran.She called for “a world free of nuclear energy” and said, “The only way to ensure the prevention of nuclear proliferation and the achievement of global security is to declare the world” a nuclear-free zone.“There is widespread concern among the world’s citizens about the threats from the proliferation of nuclear weapons, and the maintenance of nuclear weapons and strategies by states currently possessing such weapons,” the MEP added, and called on all governments to move resolutely toward the prohibition and elimination of nuclear weapons.She also called for the closure of all the world’s nuclear reactors by 2020. Beer recommended taking advantage of natural sources of energy such as solar, wind, and geothermal power as the best replacement for nuclear energy.It seems that EU officials do not have a unified policy for their external relations. EU countries have different approaches toward Iran. What is said by MEPs -– the representatives of the people, including The Greens -- is different from what is said by the members of the EU Council and the EU Commission.The greatest mistake of Solana and those like him is that they always assign the key leadership role in policy to themselves, and they view their role as their identity. This is the historic disease the world of diplomacy has been afflicted with.Notwithstanding the main aims of the trip -- decreasing tension and increasing interactions between Iran and the European Union in order to pave the way for more in-depth negotiations -- EU officials are not able to avoid speaking from a position of strength.They speak to reporters the same way they talk with their counterparts. Like a cassette recorder, their words flow unconsciously as dictated by their modern identity. They don’t have freedom of choice. In their world, no space and time is given to “making reforms”.Yes, there can be a positive outlook for the future. Relations between the EU and the Islamic Republic can be improved if a better understanding of the challenges is reached and unilateralism is avoided. In light of the recent changes in the United States, this is the best time for Europe to make reforms.Following the discussions with Ms. Beer, there was an informal lunch with members of the Middle East and (Persian) Gulf countries’ working group of the EU Council. After that, human rights, democracy, the substantial scope for enhancing EU-Iran cooperation, and other related issues were discussed in separate meetings with Rolf Timans, the head of the Unit Human Rights and Democracy of the European Commission, and Christian Leffler, the head of the cabinet of Margot Wallstrom, the vice president of the Institutional Relations and Communications Strategy department of the European Commission. Nothing new was said, just more of the same type of remarks.At the end, there was an evaluation session -- an attempt to carry out an illuminative evaluation of the meetings and the five days of programs. In the hope that other groups invited to the European Union might not face the problems we experienced as journalists, we filled out the evaluation forms and offered our critiques and some suggestions to Oliver Nette, director of the Information and Communication Sector of the European Commission.The sessions ended. Regrettably, we couldn’t get any definite answers to our questions. In our minds, there were still some very important questions that remained unanswered: Why do people fail to learn the lessons of history? Why don’t they look in the mirror for once to search for their own faults? Why are they trying to hide their errors by exaggerating others’ mistakes?! Is this the real meaning of modernity and globalization?!On Friday morning, we went shopping. And in the afternoon, we paid a visit to Bruges -- the capital and largest city of the province of West Flanders in the Flemish Region of Belgium.Located in the northwest of the country, along with a few other canal-based northern cities, Bruges is sometimes referred to as “The Venice of the North”. And due to its port, it is of great economic importance to Belgium.The city has a total population of 117,073, with around 20,000 people living in the historic center, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Saturday was the date of our return from Europe. After a short visit to Brussels, we left the hotel for the airport at half past three in the afternoon.Getting on the bus on our way to the airport, we evaluated the trip and our companions one by one. I was completely satisfied with my first working trip abroad.At sunset on Saturday, we flew from Brussels to the sky of Iran. And at half past four in the morning on Sunday, we landed in Tehran. We had returned to our native land.The flight attendant said, “Welcome to Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport.”Yes, Tehran, a shining city full of energy, happiness, and activity, hoping for a brilliant future, waiting for a bright dawn, which will rejuvenate the worlds, both the sleeping and those who are awake.(The end