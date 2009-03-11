Iran denies claims about border dispute with Iraq

TEHRAN (Press TV) -- Iran has dismissed claims that Baghdad has had serious problems with Tehran in the demarcation of their land and maritime borders.

The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad said on Tuesday that there are no border problems between the two neighboring countries.“Special committees will (soon) start their work to demarcate the borders,” ISNA quoted Ambassador Hasan Kazemi Qomi as saying.The ambassador’s comments came after Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari said in an interview with Iraqi television network al-Sharqiya that despite improved bilateral ties, “we have very serious problems with Iran over the demarcation of land, maritime, and coastal borders.”“For a long time, we have tried to convince Iran to move forward to solve the dispute over the Shaat al-Arab waterway, in order to avoid problems. But we failed,” Zebari was quoted as saying.Iraq and Iran fought a bloody war from 1980 to 1988 in which a million people died.Ties improved after the U.S.-led invasion in 2003. But differences have persisted over the huge U.S. military presence in the Arab country that Tehran insists is a major source of instability and tension in the volatile region.