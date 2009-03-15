Durban II: Politicizing racism

Many countries are set to participate in the Conference against Racism, scheduled to be held in Geneva, April 20-25. But the highly touted international meet is already marred with disagreement after Israel, the United States, and other countries decided not to participate. Although the abstention of four or more countries is immaterial to the proceedings, the U.S. decision in particular was meant to render the conference ‘controversial’, at best.

The U.S. government’s provocative stance is not new but a repetition of another fiasco which took place in Durban, South Africa in 2001.Israeli and U.S. representatives stormed out in protest of the “anti-Israeli” and “anti-Semitic” sentiments that supposedly pervaded the World Conference against Racism (WCAR), held in Durban in 2001. The decision was an ominous sign, for the Bush administration was yet to be tested on foreign policy in any definite terms, as the conference concluded on September 8, three days before the 9/11 attacks.The U.S. justified its denunciation of the international forum then, on the very same, unsubstantiated grounds cited by Israel, that the forum was transformed to a stage for anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic rhetoric.But was The World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance indeed transformed into a stage for racism and bigotry, as Israel’s friends, lead amongst them the Bush administration, charged?What indeed took place at the conference was democracy in its best manifestations, where no country could defy international consensus with the use of a veto power, or could flex its economic muscles to bend the will of the international community. The result was, of course, disturbing from the viewpoint of those who refuse to treat all United Nations member states with equity and impartiality. An African demand for a separate apology from every country that benefited from slavery to every African nation that suffered from slavery was considered excessive, and eventually discounted.But the main “controversial” issue that led to the U.S. representative’s departure from the conference was the criticism by many countries of Israel’s racism against the Palestinians. A majority of countries called for reinstituting UN General Assembly Resolution 3379, which in 1975 equated Zionism with racism.The conference, then, was not meant to only address the issue of Palestine and Israel. However, the strong U.S. resistance to any criticism of the racially motivated practices of the Israeli government -- the extreme violence, the land theft, the Wall, the settlements, the protracted military occupation, etc. -- pushed the issue to center stage.The Palestinian struggle is not meant to overshadow the struggles of oppressed nations around the world, but it rather compliments the calls for rights, freedom, and liberation that continue to echo around the globe. However, the fact that the illegal and violent mass oppression of Palestinians, as practiced openly by the Israeli government, continues unabated -- and is rather defended and justified by the United States and certain European powers -- highlights the historical legacy championed by former colonial powers throughout the so-called Third World for so many years.There are hardly any international forums that are held and governed by principles of equality and fairness amongst nations. The World Conference against Racism is one of very few, indeed. It was not a surprise, therefore, to witness the international solidarity with the Palestinians and the worldwide repulsion of the racist and apartheid policies carried out daily by Israel.But the mere censure of Israel’s unfair, undemocratic, and racist policies -- let alone taking any action to bring them to a halt -- is mechanically considered anti-Semitic from an Israeli standpoint and by U.S. administrations.The U.S. conditioned its participation in the April conference in Geneva (Durban II) on the removal of any specific censure of Israel and assurances that Israel would not be ‘singled out’ for criticism. Although U.S. sensibilities constantly expect, indeed demand, the singling out of any country, leader, or group it deems rogue, war criminal, or terrorist, Israel is treated based on different standards. “A bad document became worse, and the U.S. decided not to participate in the conference,” the Israeli daily Haaretz reported in reference to the draft documents being finalized before the conference.The original “bad” document apparently dubs Israel “an occupying state that carries out racist policies”, a description which is consistent with international law, UN resolutions, and the views of the world’s leading human rights defenders -- Archbishop Desmond Tutu, John Dugard, the former UN Special Rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories, Richard Falk, the current UN envoy, and many others.The ‘bad document’ might have ‘became worse’ with new references to the Gaza bloodbath, which killed and wounded nearly 7,000 Palestinians in 22 days.From an American -- and unfortunately, Canadian and Italian, so far -- viewpoint, such inhumane practices don’t warrant a pause or mere words of condemnation. The same, of course, doesn’t apply to Sudan, Zimbabwe, Iran, Cuba, and other ‘unfriendly’ nations. The U.S. decision must be particularly disheartening to African nations, who saw in the advent of Barack Obama some vindication. The first Black U.S. president, however, saw it fit to boycott a conference that intended to discuss the issue of slavery and reparations, which once again proved that race alone is hardly sufficient to explain U.S. internal and external policies.A day after rebuffing the conference, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived on her first visit to the Middle East, where she admonished Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah -- accusing them of posing threats to Israel -- and praised Israel and its ‘moderate’ allies.On March 3, in a joint statement with Israeli President Shimon Peres, she remarked: “It is important that the United States always underscore our unshakeable, durable, fundamental relationship and support for the State of Israel. I will be going from here to Yad Vashem to pay respects to the lost souls, to remember those who the Holocaust took, to lay a wreath, and to say a prayer.”Needless to say, Mrs. Clinton refused to visit Gaza, where 1.5 million people are trapped in one large concentration camp, denied access to food, medicine, and political and human rights.Ramzy Baroud (www.ramzybaroud.net) is an author and editor of PalestineChronicle.com. His latest book is The Second Palestinian Intifada: A Chronicle of a People’s Struggle.