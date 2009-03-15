Total doesn’t confirm leaving Iran

Total has not confirmed reports that the French company transferred its share in the eleventh phase of the Iranian South Pars project to a third party as Iranian official representatives claimed earlier.

“Negotiations to develop the eleventh phase are ongoing. A final decision has not yet been reached,” Total official representative Phenelope Senavoine said to Trend News over the phone from Paris.Iranian National Petroleum Company Director Seifollah Jashnsaz said Total’s share in the project will be transferred to a new company.“Another shareholder will be involved in the development of the eleventh phase of the project. Total’s share will be transferred to a new company,” Jashnsaz said.Total has suspended the development of the eleventh phase of the South Pars gas project in Iran.Senavoine did not comment on the reason for Iran’s dissatisfaction with the company.Total has participated in the second and third phases of development of the South Pars project.South Pars is the largest gas field in the world with 14 billion cubic meters of reserves.(Source: news-en.trend.az)