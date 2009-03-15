Iranian acoustician Liaqati honored

TEHRAN -- Veteran Iranian scholar and acoustician Gholamali Liaqati who is also a cofounder of the Bell Studio, was honored during the opening ceremony of the studio on Saturday.

After a closure of three years, Bell Studio, one of Iran’s oldest recording studios, will be reopened during a ceremony scheduled to take place on October 15 at the studio.Studio manager Mohammad-Ali Chavoshi outfitted it with modern equipment purchased from large music companies in the United States, Germany and Britain at a cost of over $4m.“Unfortunately, state organizations do not take a great deal of interest in music and consequently do not invest much in it. I think that we should be thankful for Chavoshi’s huge investment which was motivated by his national and mystical approach toward music,” the Chairman of the Music House Mohammad Sarir mentioned.Then Chavoshi explained about the new equipment he purchased for the studio and afterwards, those in attendance paid a visit to see it.Veteran actor Ezzatollah Entezami, who attended the ceremony, expressed satisfation over the reopening of the well-equipped studio, which is one of the best professional recording studios in the Middle East.After performing a Kurdish piece with tanbur, musician Keikhosro Purnazeri said that he recorded his latest album in the Bell Studio.Veteran musicians including Mohammadreza Shajarian, Hossein Alizadeh, Mohammadreza Lotfi, the Kamkars, Fereidun Shahbazian and Javad Marufi have recorded numerous pieces in this place, he added.The soundtracks of many highly popular TV series such as the historical TV series “Hezar-Dastan,” “Sarbedaran,” a TV series focusing on an Iranian historical national movement and also “Desideratum,” a movie about classical Iranian musicians in the Qajar era, were all recorded in this studio.Author Mahmud Dolatabadi, vocalists Shahram Nazeri, Hengameh Akhavan and Pari Zanganeh, musicians Hushang Kamkar, Hushang Zarif, Fereydun Shahbazian and Arsalan Kamkar and theater expert Qotbeddin Sadeqi also attended the ceremony.