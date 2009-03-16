TEHRAN – Iran’s industries and mines minister here on Sunday announced that the cement self-sufficiency celebration will be held next month in the presence of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

According to IRIB, attending the inauguration ceremony of Zaveh Cement Factory in Khorasan Razavi Province, Ali-Akbar Mehrabian put the country’s annual cement output at 64 million tons.He added that by putting the underway projects into operation, Iran’s cement production will touch 110 million tons by the next three years (2012).Zaveh Cement factory on Sunday went on stream with 1.1 million tons of production capacity per annum and with 27.9 million euros plus 1.05 trillion rials ($106 million) worth of investment.The Islamic Republic of Iran is now self-sufficient not only in cement production but also in the construction of cement factories