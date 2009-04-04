Lebanese president to discuss with Turkey over negotiations with Israel

BEIRUT (Xinhua) -- Turkey intends to mediate between Lebanon and Israel, and Lebanese President Michel Suleiman is expected to discuss the country's position about it with his Turkish counterpart Abdullah Gul in Ankara, local An-Nahar daily reported here Saturday.

The discussions will take place during Suleiman's two-day official visit to Turkey on April 21, the report said.According to the report, Suleiman will hold talks with President Gul and other Turkish officials on bilateral ties, the Arab peace process, along with Lebanon's stand regarding the return of dialogue with Israel.The upcoming summit talks are also expected to cover Lebanon's June elections, the internal Lebanese situation and the implementation of UN resolutions to end Israeli occupation of Lebanese territories in the south, namely the Shebaa Farms, Kfarshouba Hills and the northern part of Ghajar village, said the report.However, the Lebanese president had announced during a visit in Paris in February that Lebanon refuses to hold direct talks with Israel.Turkey has been mediating talks between Syria and Israel in the past two years, but no progress has been reached.