Iran ready to export steel production technology: official

TEHRAN – The managing director of the National Iranian Steel Company announced the country’s preparedness to offer other nations the technology of launching steel plants.

According to a report released by the Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization, Mohammadreza Najmossadat said that Iran has indigenized its steel industry, adding the country is capable of building direct reduction and steel production mills completely relying on domestic knowledge, the Mehr News Agency reported on Saturday.He went on to say that Iranian know-how for the construction of steel plants competes with the world’s latest technology and meets all engineering and environmental standards