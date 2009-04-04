Art news in brief

Anthology of Persian classical poets appear in German

TEHRAN -- A number of works by Persian classical poets has recently been published in Germany.The collection, translated into German by Iranian scholar Ali Ghazanfari, contains poems by Hafez, Sadi, and Rumi.Iranian films to compete at Turkish festivalTEHRAN -- Two Iranian films will go on screen at the International Istanbul Film Festival, currently underway in Turkey.Abbas Kiarostami’s “Shirin” will go on screen at the Mined Zone Section and Samira Makhmalbaf’s “Two-Legged Horse” will be screened at the Middle East Talks Section of the gala.The festival will run until April 19..