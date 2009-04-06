NIORDC building 3 refineries in joint projects

TEHRAN -- The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company is taking part in joint projects to construct refineries in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Syria.

NIORDC has made a 30 percent investment in the $4.8 billion project to construct the Kadah Refinery in northern Malaysia, which will have a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The other 70 percent of the investment is being made by the Malaysian company SKSD, IRIB reported.In a $6 billion project to construct a refinery in Java, which will have a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day with the feedstock supplied by Iran, Indonesia’s Pertamina is covering 40 percent of the cost, NIORDC another 40 percent, and Malaysia’s Petrofield 20 percent.And in a $2.6 billion project to build a refinery near the city of Homs, Syria, which will be fed with extra heavy crude supplied by Iran, Syria, and Venezuela and will have a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day, NIORDC is covering 26 percent of the cost, Venezuela’s PDVSA 33 percent, Malaysia’s Petrofield 26 percent, and Syria’s HRC 15 percent.All the projects are scheduled to come on stream by 2013