Japan, Venezuela to cooperate on oil, gas development

TOKYO (Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and Japan’s Prime Minister Taro Aso agreed to cooperate on oil and gas projects in the Latin American nation, Japan said.

The governments will form a committee to study financing development and exploration in the Orinoco area, according to a Japanese statement released on Monday after the leaders met in Tokyo.Chavez aims to secure funds for energy projects after a drop in oil prices forced him to cut government spending last month. He met with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad last week and will travel to China after concluding a two-day visit to Japan on Monday.Venezuela will sign agreements with Japanese companies to secure $1.5 billion in financing for a refining project and investment in the South American country’s Junin 11 oil block, Chavez said on Sunday, according to an e-mailed statement from the Venezuelan Information and Communications Ministry. Japan didn’t provide details in Monday’s statement.Japan and Venezuela will sign seven accords including development of a joint oil refining project with participation from Mitsubishi Corp., Chavez said.Mitsubishi Corp, Japan’s largest trading company, will brief reporters on a joint study in the South American country’s Orinoco oil exploration area at 6 p.m. in Tokyo, according to a faxed statement.Venezuela wants $4 billion from China and Japan this year, Eulogio del Pino, the country’s deputy minister of energy, told Dow Jones Newswires March 18.Japanese banks Marubeni Corp. and Mitsui & Co. loaned Venezuela $3.5 billion in 2007 to be repaid in oil. The Japan Bank for International Cooperation provided $1.89 billion in loans to support the banks.