Rio eyes $10b rights issue if Chinalco deal fails

Rio Tinto is ready to proceed with a rights issue of about $10bn if its agreed $19.5 billion fundraising plan with Chinese mining group Chinalco falls through.

Rio remains committed to the Chinalco deal, but it could be blocked by regulators or vetoed by shareholders.Plans for the rights issue - to be underwritten by JPMorgan Cazenove and Credit Suisse, were drawn up earlier this year in a plan codenamed Project Glasgow.This was one of two options to help the company repay nearly $20bn of debt in the next two years. But the miner decided to proceed with the second option - a complex deal with Chinalco that includes a $12.3bn convertible bond component and a $7.2bn asset sale component.The Chinalco deal faces threats. Australian regulators could rule against the deal in June or earlier. Rio shareholders could vote it down. Chinalco could walk away if regulators or shareholders force Rio to ask Chinalco for deal changes.If the deal collapses, the rights issue can be dusted off without much modification, according to people close to Rio. JPMorgan Cazenove and Credit Suisse declined to comment.Rio has said it was considering “plan B” options, but a rights issue now seems the most likely.Rio said at the weekend: “The Rio board is focusing on the Chinalco transaction. Chinalco is ‘plan A’.”Several UK institutional shareholders remain opposed because of the terms of the convertible bond. Chinalco has exclusive rights to convert Rio debt to Rio shares. This would almost double its stake in the Anglo-Australian miner to 18 per cent, diluting existing shareholders.Chinalco is opposed to the convertible bond being cancelled in favour of a rights issue and will walk away if this is proposed, people close to Chinalco say.As Rio shareholders prepare for their annual meeting, a rights issue looks more attractive to some. Rio’s share price has risen 67 per cent this year, hinting to some that the group has options other than the Chinalco package.(Source: Financial Times)