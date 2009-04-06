Iranian wrestler banned for doping

TEHRAN -- Iranian freestyle wrestler Masoud Vahedi has been banned for doping violation on Monday.

Iran National Anti-Doping Organization (INADO) stated in their initial verdict that the 66 kg wrestler was banned due to the use of performance-enhancing substances.Erteashat Sanati volleyball team player Nima Esfandiari and Nafto Gaz of Gachsaran water polo player Mohsen Alizadeh were already banned due to use of anabolic steroids.“According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, the wrestler has been banned after his sample was tested positive,” said the INADO spokesman, Ramin Ahmadi Tabatabaei