Ahmadinejad says disrupting campaigns is illegal

TEHRAN – President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Saturday warned against any skirmishes disrupting campaign plans by rival presidential candidates, saying mudslinging and preventing presidential hopefuls from airing their views are both “unethical and illegal”.

“Nobody has the right to prevent presidential candidates from making public speeches,” he told reporters in Tehran.Former prime minister Mir-Hossein Mousavi and National confidence Party Mahdi Karoubi are the two candidates, both from the reformist camp, who have declared their candidacies for the June 12 presidential election.A majority of conservatives view Ahmadinejad, who has yet to declare candidacy, as their candidate for the upcoming election.Ahmadinejad said “I have heard some intend to tear election posters and insult candidates or prevent them from holding meetings, these actions are against the law.”