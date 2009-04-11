Standing watch over a crowded space

On 10 February this year, a defunct Russian communications satellite crashed into an American commercial spacecraft, generating thousands of pieces of orbiting debris.

At the time, some observers put the odds of such an event occurring at millions, maybe billions, to one.But experts had been warning for years that useable space was becoming crowded, boosting the possibility of a serious collision.They have argued both for better monitoring of the space environment and for policies aimed at controlling the production of debris.Over the past two years, a number of incidents have drawn attention to the problem of space debris.In January 2007, China tested an anti-satellite weapons system by destroying one of its own spacecraft.According to the U.S. military, the A-sat test created 2,500 new pieces of debris which have been jeopardizing satellites in the vicinity ever since.In February 2008, the U.S. used a sea-launched missile system to shoot down a wayward spy satellite loaded with fuel.Then on 12 March this year, a close approach by a piece of debris measuring about 1cm (0.3in) forced the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) to shelter in their Russian Soyuz escape capsule.There are thought to be some 18,000 objects larger than 10cm orbiting Earth, but millions more that are smaller.Intact satellites share Earth's orbit with everything from spent rocket stages, tools lost on spacewalks and spacecraft wreckage to paint flakes and dust. They are the flotsam and jetsam of more than half a century of human activities in space.At orbital speeds of 27,000km/h (17,000mph), even tiny pieces of debris can knock out a satellite or kill a spacewalker. And as the number of pieces of debris grows, so does the threat of collisions.Satellite shielding is effective for objects below 1cm. But beyond that size collision avoidance -- commanding the satellite to move out of the way of debris -- may be the most prudent option.America has the most sophisticated system for tracking objects in orbit. Its military operates 25 centers around the world to track objects in space; together they comprise the U.S. Space Surveillance Network (SSN).Until now, Europe has been largely dependent on the U.S. for knowing what is going on in space. But European observers have for some time regarded this situation as inadequate.Space-based systems, which provide accurate weather data, telecommunications and satellite-navigation services, play an increasingly vital role in Europe's economy.Referring to the threats facing these space-based assets, Jean-Jacques Dordain, director-general of the European Space Agency (Esa) says: “We cannot continue to develop operational space infrastructure and ignore these other elements.”He added: “We really have to understand the environment in which our space infrastructure operates.”Thus, in November 2008, space ministers approved a 49.5-million-euro proposal to prepare the way for a European system which will stand watch over orbital debris, near-Earth objects (NEOs) and solar activity.Together these phenomena could threaten lives and infrastructure in space and on the ground. An advanced capability to monitor such threats is known as Space Situational Awareness, or SSA.Officials will spend three years assessing what Europe needs to develop its capabilities in space situational awareness. They will need to formulate a data security policy as well as consider what infrastructure has to be built from scratch and how existing sensors might contribute.Radars are generally used to track objects in low-Earth orbit, while optical telescopes are often used to observe objects further away from the Earth. Electronic eavesdropping can be used to assess whether or not satellites are active -- a discipline known as signals intelligence, or SIGINT.