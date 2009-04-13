Erbakan meets with Rafsanjani, Mottaki

TEHRAN – Former Turkish prime minister Necmettin Erbakan conferred with Expediency Council Chairman Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki here on Monday.

In his meeting with Rafsanjani, Erbakan highlighted Islam’s key role in guiding humans and said unity in the Islamic world can greatly affect Muslims’ interests.He pointed to Israel’s constant threats against the Islamic world, particularly its repeated attacks on the Lebanese and Palestinians, and called for more cooperation among Islamic countries to stop the Zionists’ crimes.Rafsanjani made a reference to Erbakan’s effective measures to increase Tehran-Ankara ties during his tenure as prime minister (1996-1997) and stressed the need to strengthen these relations.He also thanked Erbakan for his efforts in the Islamic world including the formation of D8, saying Islamic countries can play an important role in regional and global developments.The Developing 8 (D-8 or Developing Eight) are a group of developing countries with large Muslim populations that have formed an economic development alliance. Combined, the countries made up 13.5% of the global population in 1997. It consists of Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey. The group was established after an announcement in Istanbul, Turkey on June 15, 1997.Rafsanjani went on to say that the Turkish government and its nation’s supports to the people of Gaza during Israel’s brutal war on the territory showed their strong belief in Islam.Erbakan, in a separate meeting with Mottaki, expressed satisfaction over growing Iran-Turkey ties.Mottaki, for his part, said that Iran and Turkey have joint interests and concerns, adding the leaders of both countries want to promote ties.The visit by Erbakan marks a new chapter in relations between the political parties of the two countries, Mottaki added.He said the trade value between the two countries has increased to $5 billion over the past three years, adding the two countries are reviewing some joint projects valuing $10 billion.