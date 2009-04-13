Solana talks to Jalili, elaborates on 5+1 offer

TEHRAN – In a telephone conversation with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary, Saeed Jalili, on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana elaborated on 5+1 group’s recent offer for resuming nuclear talks.

The administration of President Barack Obama has asked Javier Solana to invite Iran to new talks with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States) and Germany over its nuclear program.Jalili welcomed a new round of negotiations between Iran and the group for a constructive cooperation, saying all parties should “take account of the realities” and recent developments in the world.He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran would issue a statement in response to the offer.President Ahmadinejad said on Thursday that Iran welcomes talks based on “justice and respect”.Secretary of State Hillary Clinton declared on Wednesday that the U.S. will be ""full participant"" in talks by major powers with Iran on its nuclear program.