Cnooc’s 2008 proven oil, gas reserves decline after asset sale

BEIJING (Bloomberg) -- Cnooc Ltd., China’s biggest offshore energy explorer, posted a 3.3 percent decline in proven oil and natural gas reserves last year after the sale of a stake in an overseas field.

Proven oil and gas deposits stood at 2.52 billion barrels of oil equivalent as of the end of 2008, compared with 2.6 billion barrels a year earlier, Cnooc said in its annual report released on April 10.Cnooc’s gas reserves fell 9.6 percent to 5.62 trillion cubic feet last year while crude deposits rose 0.9 percent to 1.58 billion barrels, according to the report. The Beijing-based company sold 3.06 percent of the Tangguh liquefied natural gas project to Talisman Energy Inc. for $212.5 million, Cnooc said in January last year.The energy explorer will cut costs this year to help cushion a likely slump in profit as the global recession curbs fuel demand, the company said last month. Net income in 2009 may tumble 40 percent to 26.5 billion yuan ($3.9 billion), according to the median of eight analyst estimates.Cnooc’s stock was downgraded at UBS AG to “sell” from “neutral,” the bank said in a note on April 8.