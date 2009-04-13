Actress Zarei: “Da” a book with great film possibilities

TEHRAN -- “I lived with every moment of the book (Da) and I think it is one of the stories with the greatest film possibilities that I have ever read,” exclaimed actress Merila Zarei in a live TV program aired in Abadan, Khuzestan Province.

“Da”, written by Azam Hosseini, contains recollections by Zahra Hosseini of the time when the Iraqi army captured Khorramshahr in the early days of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. It is a true-life story of a teenager who experienced the early days of the war in Khorramshahr.Zarei praised Hosseini’s novel and expressed her interest in playing the role of Zahra if, in the future, a film is made based on the story.“There is a kind of patriotic self-sacrifice in this book which is laudable. I deeply felt the pain Zahra went through during wartime and I was asking myself where was I and what was I doing when all these incidents were taking place. And I have always regretted and wished I could have been there to help them tolerate and lessen the pain.“I always wanted to find a woman in my lifetime who, in my mind, would symbolize an Iranian heroin, and after I met Zahra Hosseini, I felt I had discovered that woman,” said Zarei who had acted in award winning flicks like “About Elly”.She stressed the fact that the stories narrated in the book are all true and said, “While reading the book, I thought to myself, why weren’t these events and the truth about the war related as it has been in the novel ‘Da’.“I think concealing the truth did not allow us to confront the reality and we grew up with flase images about the war. I believe all of us, including the cineastes, viewers and the managers, are responsible for this,” she stated.Actress Gohar Kheirandish who was taking part in the program via phone, expressed her opinion about the book, saying, “First I didn’t pay much attention to the book because I had too much work to do, but when I reluctantly took a look at it, I slowly completed the book and I dare say I haven’t read such a significant book on war since the time I learned to read and write! I haven’t even seen a film on war like this.“I can honestly say that not a single book like this has ever impressed me this much. While reading some parts of it, I closed the book, imagined the scenes and began to cry. I recommend that all the youth should read this book and I am positive that this book will change their opinions about the important topic of the Sacred Defense,” she remarked.The book released by Sureh-Mehr publications, is one of the publisher’s bestsellers. In the dialect of Khorramshahr “da” means “mother”.