Lebanese Shiite cleric: U.S. and Iran can cooperate

BEIRUT (AP) – Lebanon’s top Shiite cleric believes cooperation is possible between America and Iran although he discounts any hope of an alliance between the two adversaries.

Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Hussein Fadlallah said in an interview with The Associated Press that he believes President Barack Obama is sincere in trying to improve what the cleric called America’s “ugly image” in the Arab and Muslim worlds.Fadlallah is a former spiritual guide to Hezbollah and is still influential with many Shiite resistance forces.In Tuesday’s interview, Fadlallah said his ties with Iran are good despite “divergent viewpoints” on some issues, which he did not explain. Iranian officials who come to Lebanon often visit the cleric.