Oil slips below $50 amid weak demand outlook

SINGAPORE (AP) — Oil prices slipped below $50 a barrel Tuesday in Asia as traders looked to U.S. bank results this week for signs a severe recession may have bottomed but remained pessimistic that demand for crude can recover in the near term.

Benchmark crude for May delivery fell 38 cents to $49.67 a barrel by late afternoon in Singapore in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract on Monday dropped $2.19 to settle at $50.05.Oil prices have traded near $50 a barrel for the last two weeks after jumping from below $35 in February as investors struggle to gauge the health of a global economy reeling from its worst slowdown in decades.Traders have been cheered by early signs that U.S. banks may be stabilizing. Goldman Sachs reported Monday a profit of $1.66 billion for the first quarter, beating Wall Street’s earnings expectations, and a huge improvement over the $2.29 billion loss that Goldman reported for the fourth quarter.Goldman’s news, released a day earlier than anticipated, came days after Wells Fargo & Co. said it expected to report record first-quarter earnings of $3 billion, well above Wall Street’s estimates. Banking giants Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. will report earnings later this week.“We don’t have the feeling of being in a free fall anymore,” Christoffer Moltke-Leth, head of sales trading at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore. “But we’ve seen quite a big rally, so I wouldn’t be surprised if stock markets and oil come down a little.”The market was still mulling a forecast cut by Paris-based International Energy Agency, which said on Friday it now expects global demand this year will likely fall by 2.4 million barrels a day to 83.4 million barrels, or 2.8 percent lower than last year.“The old theme of demand destruction is still controlling crude right now,” Moltke-Leth. “I see a range of $47 to $53 holding for a while.”In other Nymex trading, gasoline for May delivery fell 0.64 cent to $1.39 a gallon and heating oil dropped 0.93 cent to $1.45 a gallon. Natural gas for May delivery slid 3.1 cents to $3.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.In London, Brent prices rose 29 cents to $52.43 a barrel on the ICE Futures exchange.