Qantas Airways sharply cuts annual profit forecast

The Australian airline Qantas Airways sharply cut its profit forecast Tuesday and announced cost-cutting measures, in the latest evidence of how the airline industry, particularly in Asia, is reeling amid crumbling passenger and cargo volumes as the global downturn drags on.

Qantas said the past few weeks had got even worse – comments that bode ill for the entire industry, which has already suffered months of pain, and could foreshadow similar capacity cuts and other savings measures at other airlines in weeks to come.Qantas still expects a pre-tax profit for the business year that ends on June 30, but its new forecast of 100 million to 200 million Australian dollars, or $73 million to $146 million, is well below the 500 million dollar gain it had previously forecast.The airline also announced it would cut shed 1,750 jobs, including 500 management positions. It will reduce flying capacity by 5 percent, defer aircraft orders, including four Airbus A380’s and 12 Boeing 737-800’s, ground 10 others and cut capital expenditure by 800 million dollars in 2009-2010.Qantas’s international and freight traffic are bearing the brunt of what the airline described as a “rapid and significant deterioration of trading conditions in the past few weeks.”“Market conditions have deteriorated, especially in our international business,” said Qantas’s chief executive, Alan Joyce. “We are experiencing significantly lower demand, particularly in premium classes, and considerable price pressures with extensive sales and discounting by all carriers – in some cases leading to fare reductions of up to 50 percent.”(Source: nytimes.com)