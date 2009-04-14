Anti-government protests spark fears over Thailand’s economy

Thailand’s economy will contract sharply this year after anti-government protests triggered a state of emergency, scaring off tourists and investors.

The country is in the grip of its worst recession since the Asian financial crisis 11 years ago, and the political instability of recent months has made the situation worse. The cancellation of the 16-nation summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, due to take place in Thailand at the weekend, was another embarrassment for the Thai government.Thailand’s finance minister, Korn Chatikavanij, told Bloomberg television on Tuesday that the government would cut its GDP forecast once again. Last week he predicted the economy would shrink by up to 3% this year after a slump in exports, which make up 70% of GDP.Rating agencies Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, which already have a negative outlook for Thailand, have warned that the country’s sovereign ratings could be downgraded further if unrest persists, hitting domestic and foreign investment.Kim Eng Tan, an analyst at S&P, said: “It could lead to increased investment outflow out of Thailand. Tourism can rebound, but investor confidence will be very hard to get back.”Bank of Thailand governor, Tarisa Watanagase, also warned of the economic impact of the recent clashes. She said: “Confidence is crucial to economic recovery. So, I hope everybody will co-operate to solve the economic problem.”The violence has dealt another blow to Thailand’s crucial tourism industry. It had just started to pick up again after protests last November led to Bangkok’s airports being shut for one week.Several countries, including Britain, have urged their citizens to avoid trips to Thailand and those already in Bangkok to stay in their hotels and away from the clashes. The UK government’s warning stayed in force this morning even as the latest protests wound down.Protesters ended a three-week siege of the prime minister’s office on Tuesday, although they vowed to return.Analysts said that even if the violence subsides, deep divisions in the country remain. “The underlying problem of discord between the urban elite and the rural population remains in place, and a clear-cut solution does not seem anywhere close at the moment,” said analysts at Japanese investment bank Nomura.Kongkrit Hiranyakit, chairman of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said the violence between protesters and security forces in the past few months, including November’s airport shutdown, was likely to slash tourism revenues by a third this year, or 200bn baht (£3.8bn). About 200,000 jobs could be lost in tourism, which directly employs about 2 million people.Chatikavanij said the government would go ahead with its spending plans. Thailand plans to spend 1.57 trillion baht (£30bn) over three years, mainly on infrastructure projects, to help create jobs and kick-start the economy. This comes on top of an earlier 116.7bn baht (£2.2bn) stimulus package of public works, training programmes, cash handouts and tax breaks.Financial markets remained closed on Tuesday for the Thai new year holiday. They had been due to reopen on Thursday but the government extended the holiday until the weekend.Credit Suisse has recommended that investors take profits on Thai stocks following gains in the past month.Thailand’s currency could be less affected by the unrest because it has already fallen sharply, by 1.8% in the past three months.(Source: Guardian.co.uk)