Tehran to present new package of proposals to major powers

KERMAN – President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday that Iran is preparing a new package of proposals on ways to continue the nuclear talks, which it will soon present to the major powers.

He said the package is being drawn up based on the new conditions and will guarantee peace and justice in the entire world.The president’s statement came as the 5+1 group (the U.S., Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) has asked EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana to restart the nuclear talks with Tehran.“We are drawing up a new plan which will be prepared soon and presented to the 5+1,” he told well-wishers in Kerman. “From now on, the negotiations must be based on this package, which will guarantee peace and justice in the whole world.”All nations’ rights are respected in the plan, he added.The president said it will be a counterproposal to a package of incentives presented to Iran last year.In June 2008, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany offered Iran a revised package of proposals meant to end the West’s prolonged standoff with the Islamic Republic.Ahmadinejad also said that Iran is willing to hold talks with the United States as long they are based on mutual respect.“They have said they want to resolve issues through diplomatic channels, and we say that this is excellent,” he noted. “Our people are disposed toward logic, dialogue, and constructive cooperation based on respect, justice, and the rights of nations.”