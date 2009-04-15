Poland to buy Qatari gas, limiting Russian dependence

WARSAW (Bloomberg) -- Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA, Poland’s state-owned gas company, signed a 20- year deal to buy liquefied natural gas from Qatar to cut its dependence on Russian energy.

Poland announced plans to build an LNG import terminal more than three years ago and also is building a pipeline from Norway. About two-thirds of its gas comes from the former Soviet Union, making it vulnerable to supply cuts like the one earlier this year following a dispute between Russia and Ukraine.Qatar Gas will sell Polskie Gornictwo 1 million tons of LNG annually a year from 2014 to 2034, the companies said Wednesday in an e-mailed statement. That’s equivalent to about 1.4 billion cubic meters, or roughly one-tenth of Poland’s annual consumption.“An additional source of gas will significantly improve our negotiating position,” Joanna Zakrzewska, a spokeswoman for Warsaw-based Gornictwo, told the TVN CNBC Biznes television channel.Gornictwo is seeking new supplies from Russia’s OAO Gazprom after deliveries from RosUkrEnergo AG, the trader that sells about 22 percent of gas exports to Poland from the former Soviet Union, were halted earlier this year by the Russian-Ukrainian dispute. The agreement with RosUkrEnergo is scheduled to expire at the end of this year.