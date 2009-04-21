Any aid to Pakistan must be approved by Majlis: MP

TEHRAN – A member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said on Tuesday that the financial aid to Pakistan on fighting terrorism must be approved by the parliament.

MP Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said Iran agreed to allocate $300 million to Pakistan during the conference on Pakistan in Japan. He said lawmakers have some complaints about this allocation.He went on to say that Pakistan has not yet cooperated fully with Iran on border insurgencies and failed to release some Iranians imprisoned in the country.He added Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence has strong links with terrorists and this organization played an important role in creation of Taliban in Quetta and therefore there is no need to provide such a help to this country