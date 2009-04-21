TEHRAN – Iran’s Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan Mohsen Pakparvar stated that Iran and Pakistan will finalize the Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline deal by the end of May in Tehran.

The official said the two sides would mainly settle details of the deal, but Pakistani officials have announced that Iran will pursue the issue of joining India to the contract, according to the Pakistani News International website quoted by the Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.Pakistan has formerly approved the gas price formula that was suggested by Iran.Pakistan plans to import as much as 750 million cubic feet of gas per day from Iran to meet its growing energy needs.The Iran–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, also known as the IPI pipeline or the Peace Pipeline, is a proposed 2,775-kilometer pipeline to deliver natural gas from Iran to Pakistan and India.The project is expected to greatly benefit India and Pakistan, which do not have sufficient natural gas to meet their rapidly increasing domestic demand for energy.The negotiations over the project were initiated in 1994 but there are still several obstacles to closing the three-way deal due to tension between India and Pakistan, according to Reuters