TEHRAN - Newly-appointed Mohammad Mayelikohan resigned as Iran’s football coach on Tuesday.

He had taken over the national team from Ali Daei on April 6.Mayelikohan submitted his resignation to Iran’s Football Federation officials after he launched a verbal attack on Esteghlal coach Amir Ghalenoei.Mayelikohan, who is also Saipa football coach, issued a statement on Sunday in which he accused Esteghlal coach of being an agitator.IFF will now have to search for a new coach for the team. Iran is scheduled to play North Korea on June 6. The team is fourth in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers in Group Two with six points, behind North and South Korea and Saudi Arabia respectively