Larijani seeks Pakistan’s action on abducted diplomat

TEHRAN – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani has asked his Pakistani counterpart that it is necessary that Islamabad take urgent action to find and release an Iranian diplomat who was kidnapped last year, the Majlis National Security and Foreign policy Committee chairman said on Wednesday.

At least four gunmen abducted Heshmatollah Attarzadeh near his home in Peshawar as he headed to work at the Iranian consulate on 13 February 2008.Asked about recent efforts by Tehran to determine Attarzadeh’s whereabouts, Alaedin Boroujerdi told the Mehr News Agency that Larijani has sent a letter to Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Fahmida Mirza to urge Pakistan to take necessary measures