Junk food is poor fuel for your body
April 23, 2009 - 0:0
About nine in 10 teenagers eat junk food every day. This might be fizzy drinks and high-calories snacks like potato chips. However, your body can't run properly on inferior fuel. Compared to home-cooked food, junk food (which includes fast food) is higher in fat, salt and sugar.A poor diet can cause weight gain, high blood pressure, constipation, fatigue and concentration problems. Aim to snack on two pieces of fruit and four vegetables per day.