Junk food is poor fuel for your body

About nine in 10 teenagers eat junk food every day. This might be fizzy drinks and high-calories snacks like potato chips. However, your body can't run properly on inferior fuel. Compared to home-cooked food, junk food (which includes fast food) is higher in fat, salt and sugar.

A poor diet can cause weight gain, high blood pressure, constipation, fatigue and concentration problems. Aim to snack on two pieces of fruit and four vegetables per day.