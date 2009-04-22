Magilton sacked as Ipswich boss

Ipswich Town have sacked manager Jim Magilton after falling short of a Championship play-off place.

The former Town and Northern Ireland midfielder, 39, was in charge at Portman Road for nearly three years but his highest finish was eighth.His assistant manager John Gorman has also left the Suffolk club.Ipswich owner Marcus Evans told the club website: “Jim has a passion for the club but unfortunately we have not made the progress he and I expected.”(Source : BBC)