Art news in brief

Symphonic poem to embellish Persian Gulf Conference

TEHRAN -- Amir Bakan’s symphonic poem entitled “Persian Gulf” will perform during the Persian Gulf Conference on April 29 and 30.He used poems by Abdoljabbar Kakaii and the tenor singer Hamid Hami will accompany him during the performances.The fourth Persian Gulf Conference will be held from April 30 to May 3 in Kish.Iranian official presides over ECO National Library Directors ConferenceTEHRAN -- Iran’s representative Ali-Akbar Ash’ari was appointed as the general secretary of the National Library Directors Conference of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for a term of three years.Iran National Library and Archive Director (INLA), Ash’ari was selected during the second edition of the conference which is currently underway in Baku.He will preside over the ECO’s body for next three years.U.S. college to screen “Those Three”TEHRAN -- Naqi Nemati’s acclaimed film “Those Three” will go on screen at the Nevada State College on April 29.Naqi Nemati’s “Those Three” depicts man pitted against nature in an epic struggle. It features three soldiers who lose their way in the frozen wastes of an Iranian desert and must band together in order to survive.The College of Mass Communications of the Texas Tech University also screened the film on April 21.Rastak performing at Mexican music festivalTEHRAN -- The Rastak ensemble has performances scheduled at the International Ollin Kan Festival which is currently underway in Mexico.The Persian folk music ensemble will perform pieces from different provinces of Iran, including Khorasan, Kordestan, Lorestan, Mazandaran and Azarbaijan.A total of 110 groups from different regions and countries are competing at the gala which will run until May 10.Jouan-e-No to give concerts in NiavaranTEHRAN -- The Jouan-e No band will have performances on April 23 and 24 at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.Conducted by Roham Sobhani, vocalist Gholamhossein Sharqi will accompany the band. They will perform pieces with poems of Sadi, Rumi, Hafez and Attar..