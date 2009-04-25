Dalai Lama: Economic crisis teaches money's limits

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) – The Dalai Lama says the global economic crisis will teach people that peace of mind, family and friends can bring happiness when money is lacking.

The spiritual leader said at a news conference Friday at the University of California, Santa Barbara that the crisis is good because it reminds people who only want to see money grow that there are limits.The head of Tibet's exiled government delivered two public lectures that sold out within two hours. He blames the worldwide financial crisis on greed, lies and hypocrisy.The visit was his fourth to Santa Barbara, which also held four weeks of talks by local scholars and Buddhist-oriented art exhibits.UC Santa Barbara became a leading center of Buddhist and Tibetan studies after his first visit in 1984.___