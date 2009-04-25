Mashaee tasked to probe attacks on Iranian pilgrims in Iraq
April 26, 2009 - 0:0
TEHRAN – Director of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization Esfandyar Rahim Mashaee has been assigned to pursue terrorist attacks on Iranian pilgrims inside Iraq.The assignment was given through a letter by President Mahmoud Ahamdinejad.
On Thursday, a suicide bomb attack in the northeastern Iraqi province of Diyala left at least 57 dead most of whom were Iranians.
The following day, two female suicide bombers blew themselves up near a Muslim shrine in Baghdad, killing 60 people. Many of the dead and wounded were also Iranian pilgrims