Mashaee tasked to probe attacks on Iranian pilgrims in Iraq

TEHRAN – Director of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization Esfandyar Rahim Mashaee has been assigned to pursue terrorist attacks on Iranian pilgrims inside Iraq.

The assignment was given through a letter by President Mahmoud Ahamdinejad.On Thursday, a suicide bomb attack in the northeastern Iraqi province of Diyala left at least 57 dead most of whom were Iranians.The following day, two female suicide bombers blew themselves up near a Muslim shrine in Baghdad, killing 60 people. Many of the dead and wounded were also Iranian pilgrims