Principlists set to review voting age

TEHRAN – MP Mohammad-Reza Mir-Tajoddini announced on Saturday that the central council of the Majlis principlist faction is set to examine a decrease in voting age as proposed by the cabinet.

Hamidreza Haji-Babaii of the parliament presiding board also said the Majlis will examine the voting age bill on Sunday, ISNA reported.If the MPs vote for the bill, the voting age will be decreased from 18 to 15.“Reviewing the latest developments in the (run-up to) presidential election… and examining lowering the voting age bill which has been ratified in the cabinet, are atop the agenda of tomorrow’s meeting,” Mir-Tajoddini explained.Mir-Tajoddini rejected claims that the bill is a “political game” as presidential election is approaching.The administration had defended the approach in the past so the bill cannot be regarded as a campaign work. “The government’s definitive stance is not to deprive the youth from taking part in the presidential election,” Mir-Tajoddini told the Mehr News Agency.Voting age bill is a response to youth demandsVice President for Parliamentary Affairs Mohammad-Reza Rahimi pointed out that the bill is a response to the demands of the youth made during the president’s provincial trips.“Due to the youth’s demands and their interest in political affairs, the administration tried to prepare a bill through which the nation’s youth can participate in the upcoming presidential election,” he told the MNA.Interior Minister Sadeq Mahsouli also told a press briefing that “the necessary provisions have been made by the Interior Ministry and if the bill is ratified by the Majlis; we have no problem for taking votes from the 15-year olds.”“Political maturity”Government spokesman Gholam-Hossein Elham argued that preventing the youth from participating in the elections will delay the nation’s “political maturity”.“Decreasing the age of the youth is in fact helping the youth to reach political maturity. If this does not happen, we have in fact delayed the nation’s political maturity,” he said in a press conference on Saturday