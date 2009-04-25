Larijani voices indignation over Clinton's anti-Iran remarks

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Saturday expressed indignation over anti-Iran statement by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and said that Iran will reciprocate the U.S. actions.

Larinaji made the remarks while participating in the 9th Conference on Transportation and Traffic Engineering in Olympic Hotel in Tehran on Saturday.He said that U.S. Secretary of the State Hillary Clinton's statement about imposing new sanctions on Iran runs counter to President Barack Obama's new opening to Iran.“The American officials propose to hold face-to-face talks with Iran, on one hand, and Clinton talks about imposing sanctions, on the other,” he said expressing dismay at lack of consistency in policy making of the new Administration.Ha said some strategic changes should be made in the international arenas, adding that U.S. should show a practical shift to keep up with promises of the new president.