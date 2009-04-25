UN humanitarian chief due in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO (AFP) – The UN's humanitarian chief was due in Sri Lanka Saturday to press Colombo on the fate of civilians caught up in fighting with Tamil Tiger rebels, as the world body said 6,500 non-combatants may have been killed this year.

John Holmes' three-day mission comes as US President Barack Obama's administration called for an immediate ceasefire amid increasing international fears for people still living in the combat zone.""The United States is deeply concerned about the plight of innocent civilians caught up in the conflict between the government of Sri Lanka and the Tamil Tigers and the mounting death toll,"" the White House said on Friday.""We call on both sides to stop fighting immediately and allow civilians to safely leave the combat zone,"" it said.The White House urged Sri Lanka to halt shelling in a designated safe zone in the northern jungle area and allow aid groups and journalists to see civilians who have escaped.The Sri Lankan government has so far resisted all calls to halt its unrelenting offensive to wipe out the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, or LTTE, who have been fighting for an independent Tamil homeland since 1972.The Tigers, once one of the most feared guerrilla organisations in the world, have seen their domain reduced to a sliver of territory on the northeast coast estimated to measure 10 square kilometres (about four square miles).But that has come at a huge cost to civilians, rights groups say, with the United Nations estimating as many as 6,500 non-combatants may have been killed and another 14,000 wounded in the fighting so far this year, diplomats said.Another 50,000 civilians are believed to still be stuck in the battle zone despite a mass exodus in the past few days estimated at 100,000.The government of President Mahinda Rajapakse has in the past reportedly rejected a United Nations call for an immediate humanitarian mission to the island's northeast but has put up no opposition to Holmes' visit.""The Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and UN Emergency Relief Coordinator will be traveling to Sri Lanka tomorrow for a three-day mission,"" UN spokeswoman Marie Okabe said at a press briefing Friday.""He will discuss with the government of Sri Lanka issues of pressing importance, including the need for the government to actively facilitate humanitarian missions critical to this area, access to those displaced persons ...(and) the release of UN staff members detained in camps.""Sri Lanka's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva earlier Friday rejected calls for a humanitarian pause in the Tamil conflict to allow trapped civilians to flee.The Tigers, meanwhile, said thousands of civilians living in areas still under their control had been denied food and medicine and called for urgent international action.The rebels said food stocks were dwindling and starvation was ""imminent"" and accused the government of blocking supplies getting into their rapidly shrinking territory from earlier this month.They accused the military of blocking land routes to rebel areas, leaving sea transport the only option to deliver food and medicines and urged the United Nations and the international community to ensure supplies to the area.The LTTE, who at the peak of their resistance controlled a third of Sri Lanka, have been widely accused of using civilians as human shields as the decades-long conflict has appeared to near a bloody conclusion.But Sri Lanka's hawkish administration is also facing mounting international demands for a truce as a way of sparing civilian lives.