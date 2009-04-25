Health tip:

Symptoms of celiac disease in adults

Celiac disease makes your body intolerant to a protein called gluten, which is found in foods including wheat, rye and barley products. It can also be found in some vitamins, lip balms and medications.According to the National Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse, these symptoms may be warning signs of celiac disease in adults:Digestive problems including chronic diarrhea, abdominal bloating and pain. Digestive symptoms, however, are less likely to affect adults than children.Feeling tired, anxious or depressed, arthritis or osteoporosis, unexplained anemia, feelings of numbness or tingling in the feet or hands, seizures, irregular menstrual periods, multiple miscarriages or infertility, canker sores and an itchy skin rash.(Source: HealthDay News)